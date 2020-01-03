LEADING THE CHARGE: Matt Pile has averaged a double-double (12.3 points and 10.6 rebounds) to lead the way for the Mavericks. JT Gibson has paired with Pile and is putting up 13.6 points per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who is averaging 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Deondre Burns has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oral Roberts’s Burns has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 26.3 percent of them, and is 6 for 15 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the nation. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 338th among Division I teams).

