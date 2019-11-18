BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be taking on the Hillcats of NAIA member Rogers State. Oral Roberts lost 87-74 at Iowa in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Emmanuel Nzekwesi has averaged 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Complementing Nzekwesi is Deondre Burns, who is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game.EXCELLENT EMMANUEL: In four appearances this season, the Golden Eagles’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi has shot 51.3 percent.