FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has had his hand in 46 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oregon State is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Beavers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon State has an assist on 28 of 62 field goals (45.2 percent) across its past three contests while Oregon has assists on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State gets to the line more often than any other Pac-12 team. The Beavers have averaged 22.8 free throws per game this season.

