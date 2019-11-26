Isaiah Banks added 17 points for the Panthers, while Devon Andrews chipped in 15.
Antonio Daye, Jr. had 14 points for Florida International (4-3).
Mark Gordon had 24 points for the Seahawks. Jimmy Sylvain added 18 points. Chance Anderson had 10 points.
Florida International plays New Hampshire at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.