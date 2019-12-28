The Seminoles made 16 of 23 (69 %) of their shots from inside the 3-point arc in the first half en route to a 47-26 lead at the break.

Jamari Blackmon scored 15 points and Christian Agnew added 12 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama (5-8).

Florida State made 17 of 17 free-throw attempts. The Seminoles were averaging 75 percent from the free-throw line coming into the game.

AN IMPRESSIVE STRETCH

Florida State is 40-10 in its last 50 games. The Seminoles went 29-8 in 2018-19, reaching the Sweet 16. And Florida State continues to dominate with its 13th straight home victory.

BIG PICTURE

North Alabama: The Lions had 13 first-half turnovers and couldn’t find much rhythm from the floor. North Alabama finished with 18 on the day.

Florida State: The Seminoles didn’t receive much of a challenge as they won their 38th straight non-conference home game, a streak that dates to Dec. 2014. That streak is the third-longest in Division I, behind only Butler (57) and Texas Tech (53).

NEXT UP

North Alabama: The Lions play host to Jacksonville on Thursday.

Florida State: The Seminoles will play host to Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

