DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last season. The Sooners offense scored 76.7 points per matchup on their way to a 13-2 record against non-Big 12 competition. UTSA went 3-6 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.
