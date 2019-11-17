LEADING THE CHARGE: Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves has averaged 17 points and 4.3 rebounds while Brady Manek has put up 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks. For the Tribe, Nathan Knight has averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and two blocks while Andy Van Vliet has put up 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 11.1 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 61.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: William & Mary has won its last three road games, scoring 76.3 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oklahoma offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-lowest rate in the country. The William & Mary defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 347th among Division I teams).

