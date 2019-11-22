Ozier knocked down 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Pioneers (2-3), who shot 51 percent for the game and made 13 of 14 free throws. Spellman added 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots. E.J. Anosike pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Aaron Clarke contributed 14 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench.