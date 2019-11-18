AD

STREAK STATS: Pacific has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 48.7.

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Pacific has an assist on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) over its past three outings while Coppin State has assists on 24 of 72 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Coppin State offense has averaged 78.7 possessions per game, the 20th-most in Division I. Pacific has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 62.8 possessions per game (ranked 314th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD