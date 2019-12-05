Austen Awosika scored at the basket with just under a minute left to get the Titans within two, 61-59, but he missed a jumper with :14 left that would have cut the Pacific lead to a point and Brandon Kamga missed a 3-pointer with :02 remaining that would have tied the game.
Pacific (8-3) won for the seventh time in eight games on their home floor.
Kamga finished with 18 points for Fullerton (3-6). Awosika added 10 points.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.