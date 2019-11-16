BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Callum McRae is averaging 13.7 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Highlanders. George Willborn III is also a big contributor, producing nine points, 8.7 rebounds and two steals per game. The Tigers have been led by Justin Moore, who is averaging 11.6 points.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 60 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.