Vereen and Jahlil Tripp added 11 points each and Broc Finstuen scored 10 for Pacific. Vereen’s 11 points were a career high. He made all four of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

The Tigers led by 29 points late in the first half and had their largest lead at 83-42 on Jahbril Price-Noel’s free throw with 4:47 left in the game.

Tim Ford had nine points to lead the Pioneers, who were outrebounded 48-19.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD