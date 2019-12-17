BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UNLV’s Amauri Hardy has averaged 16.9 points while Donnie Tillman has put up 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jahlil Tripp has averaged 13 points and 7.1 rebounds while Justin Moore has put up 10.5 points.ACCURATE AMAURI: Hardy has connected on 39.1 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 17 for 49 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNLV is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Pacific is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Tigers are 1-3 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Pacific defense has allowed only 58.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 19th-best mark in the country. The UNLV offense has averaged just 67.6 points through 11 games (ranked 215th among Division I teams).

