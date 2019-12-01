Trailing 16-10 and facing third-and-9 from their own 33 with 2:47 left in the game, the Spartans offense came to life. Love hit Tre Walker for a 29-yard gain before Packer ripped off back-to-back runs of 28 and 10 yards to give San Jose State its first lead of the game with 2:11 remaining.

The Bulldogs (4-8, 2-6) scored on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead after a 5-yard touchdown run by Ronnie Rivers with 5:08 left in the first quarter and Justin Rice sacked SJSU’s Josh Love in the end zone to make it 16-3 with 5:27 left in the first half.

Rivers finished with a season-high 177 yards rushing for Fresno State. The Bulldogs lost four in a row and five of six to end their season.

