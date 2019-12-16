The Blue Hens shot 61% in the first half as they sprinted to a 43-34 advantage at the break. They finished shooting 54% from the field (29-54) while holding Delaware State to 29-of-70 shooting (41%)

John Crosby had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (1-10). Ameer Bennett added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Lance Singh III had 11 points.

Delaware faces Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Friday. Delaware State plays Jacksonville State on the road on Wednesday.

