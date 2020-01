Baylor’s men moved up two spots in the new poll Monday, two days after the Bears’ first win ever at then-No. 3 Kansas that was their fourth win over a Top 25 team this season. The Bears, in their 17th season with coach Scott Drew, also won last week at then-No. 22 Texas Tech, last season’s national runner-up that had won 15 in a row at home.

AD

AD

The defending national champion Lady Bears jumped four spots in the women’s poll. They won at then-No. 1 UConn on Thursday night, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak.

Baylor, which has won three national titles in coach Kim Mulkey’s 20 seasons, now has the longest home winning streak at 47 in a row after beating Oklahoma State 94-48 in its Big 12 home opener Sunday.

There were three polls in January 2017 when both Baylor teams were ranked in the top two. The men reached No. 1 for the only time in program history on Jan 9, 2017, when the Lady Bears were No. 2. They were both ranked second in the Jan. 2 and Jan. 30 polls that season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25; More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball