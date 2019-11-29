Kevin Marks added 107 yards and a TD on 14 carries, giving him 1,008 yards rushing on the season and marking the first time Buffalo has had two running backs top 1,000 yards in a single season.
Davon Jones rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (3-9, 2-6).
Buffalo had already qualified for its third straight bowl game and the fifth in school history.
Bowling Green leads the all-time series 11-6.
