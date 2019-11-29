Patterson set the single-season rushing record for the Bulls (7-5, 5-3 MAC) with 1,626 yards, passing Branden Oliver’s 1,535 yards set in 2013. Patterson also broke Buffalo’s single-game rushing record, topping Jordan Johnson’s 282-yard effort against Akron in 2016. Patterson raced 81 yards for a TD on his first carry and added scoring runs of 35, 30, 9, 1 and 1 yards. He had 272 yards on the ground with five TDs in the first half.