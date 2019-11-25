Caleb Asberry had 10 points for Texas State (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Mason Harrell and Alonzo Sule also chipped in 10 points apiece.

The Bobcats had a 10-0 run to go ahead 54-46 after a Pearson layup with 5:23 remaining in the game. ACU rallied to close to 56-53 after a Kolton Kohl layup with 1:50 left. Pearson answered with a layup and the Bobcats held on for the win.