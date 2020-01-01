Texas State (7-6, 0-2) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (8-5, 2-0)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Nijal Pearson and Texas State will face Markquis Nowell and Arkansas-Little Rock. The senior Pearson has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Nowell, a sophomore, is averaging 19 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Nowell has averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 assists and three steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Pearson has averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Mason Harrell has put up 10.5 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Nowell has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Arkansas-Little Rock is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 66 or fewer points, and 1-5 when opponents exceed 66 points. Texas State is 7-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 0-6 on the year when teams score any more than 65.

STINGY STATE: Texas State has held opposing teams to 63.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

