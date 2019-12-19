CREATING OFFENSE: AJ Brodeur has had his hand in 45 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. AJ Brodeur has 16 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn went 11-4 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Quakers scored 74.3 points per matchup across those 15 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD