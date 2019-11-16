After surrendering the lead, Harvard (4-5, 2-4) was forced into a three-and-out on its next possession, but the Crimson defense held and Harvard got the ball with 2:21 left at the Penn 40, but Devin Darrington was stopped at the line of scrimmage on 4th-and-1 and Harvard turned the ball over on downs and Penn ran out the clock.

Robinson ran in from 3-yards out to put Penn on the board with its first possession and Daniel Karrash kicked a 24-yard field goal to make it 10-7 midway through the second quarter, but Jake McIntyre hit from 28- and 42-yards out to put Harvard up, 13-10 at the break.

Robinson found Starkey with a 70-yard strike early in the third quarter and from 16-yards out for the win. He finished with 203 yards on 12-for-27 passing.

Jake Smith was 26 of 41 for 322 yards for the Crimson.

