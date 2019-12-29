WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-11 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Penn is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Quakers are 1-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.
DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.
