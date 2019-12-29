ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Penn has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Howard has leaned on freshmen. For the Quakers, seniors AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have combined to score 50 percent of Howard’s points this season.ACCURATE AJ: Brodeur has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.