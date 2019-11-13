BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven has averaged 18.5 points and 13.5 rebounds while James Akinjo has put up 12.5 points, six assists and two steals. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 15 points and six rebounds while Myles Dread has put up 12 points.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 44.4 percent of his foul shots this season.