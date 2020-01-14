OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marcus Carr has directly created 50 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK SCORING: Minnesota has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 65.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is ranked second in the Big Ten with an average of 72.5 possessions per game.

