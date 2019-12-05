SENIOR STUDS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and Myreon Jones have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 23.1 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 52.7.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Nittany Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an assist on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three contests while Penn State has assists on 46 of 83 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 52.3 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD