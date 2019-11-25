TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Nittany Lions. Myles Dread is also a key contributor, putting up 12.6 points per game. The Rebels are led by Breein Tyree, who is averaging 16.2 points.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 21.4 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rebels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has an assist on 48 of 90 field goals (53.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Mississippi has assists on 50 of 79 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is rated second in the Big Ten with an average of 73.7 possessions per game.

