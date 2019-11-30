The Fighting Irish (5-4), shot 48% from the floor (25 of 52) with 13 assists and scored 23 points off 18 USF turnovers.

Katlyn Gilbert added 11 points for the Irish with eight rebounds and Sam Brunelle chipped in 10 points.

For the second consecutive game, Elena Tsineke led USF in scoring, putting in 12 points, but was 4-for-14. The Bulls shot 28%, making 20 of 72 field goals, but were perfect at the foul line in 23 tries.

