CLAMPING DOWN: The Waves have allowed just 73.8 points per game to West Coast opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 78.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Colbey Ross has been directly responsible for 56 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pilots are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-7 when they exceed 64 points. The Waves are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Waves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Pilots. Pepperdine has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) across its past three outings while Portland has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Portland has averaged only 66.6 points per game over its last five games. The Pilots have given up 76 points per game over that stretch.

