The 94 points were a season best for Gardner-Webb.

Nate Ellenwood had 18 points and six assists for the Bruins, who had a four-game winning streak end. Jayson Barnhart added 12 points and Kendall Norrington had 11.

Gardner-Webb plays Campbell on the road next Thursday. The Bulldogs are 0-7 this season in true road games.

