STEPPING UP: The freshman tandem of Perry and Mahamadou Diawara has led the Hatters. Perry is averaging 15.2 points and five rebounds while Diawara is putting up 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by sophomores Baker and Tajion Jones. Baker has averaged 17.4 points while T. Jones has put up 16 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 43.1 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stetson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 0-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27 percent of all possessions, which is the eighth-highest rate in the country. The Stetson offense has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

