FEARLESS FRESHMEN: VMI’s Gilkeson, Kamdyn Curfman and Travis Evee have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 43.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-7 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 78.

COLD SPELL: Stetson has lost its last three road games, scoring 53 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The VMI offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the country. The Stetson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

