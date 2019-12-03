Petersen said he remembered watching film at home with his dad, who was a small-college coach in California, and that over the years being a head coach can “become very heavy.”

“It becomes a lot of frustration and anxiety and stress. And some of the excitement and positivity and optimism can be pushed away, and that’s never a way to lead your life,” Petersen said.

Washington promoted Jimmy Lake from defensive coordinator to take over for Petersen. Lake will take reins of the program following Washington’s bowl game, which will be Petersen’s last game in charge.

“I’m not going to lie, this is emotional,” Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said.

