BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sophomores Peterson and Trey Murphy III have led the Owls. Peterson is averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Murphy is putting up 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Lovan and Jalen Benjamin, who have combined to score 23.5 points per outing.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 34.8 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: UAB is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Blazers are 6-9 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Blazers have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

