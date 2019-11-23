Petrino’s six TD passes matched the school record achieved 11 times previously. His 491 yards is fourth in school history. Jeff Cotton caught 17 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His 17 receptions match the school record set by Jerry Hendren in 1969. The 223 receiving yards is fifth in school history.

Cookus completed 29 of 51 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns for NAU (4-8, 2-6 Big Sky). Petrino completed 35 of 42 attempts for Idaho (5-7, 3-5). Neither quarterback threw an interception.

Romano carried 26 times for 154 yards and a touchdown. He caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

NAU’s Joe Logan had 23 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a 52-yard pass for a fourth score. Brandon Porter caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.

The teams combined for 1,396 yards.

