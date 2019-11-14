Rob Higgins had 13 points for the Terriers (1-2). Chauncey Hawkins added 13 points and Unique McLean had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Longwood takes on Randolph College at home on Friday. St. Francis faces North Carolina State on the road on Saturday.
