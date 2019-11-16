A photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association, the Georgia graduate was hurt when Bulldogs running back Brian Herrien ran into her on several feet off the sideline late in the second quarter. Smith was kneeling down to take a picture and appeared to get hit in the head by Herrien’s knee.

Smith drew immediate medical attention and was down on the ground for several minutes. She had her eyes open, along with a bruise above her eye, when she was taken off on a stretcher.

