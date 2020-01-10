FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Siena’s Pickett, Manny Camper and Gary Harris, Jr. have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Saints points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pickett has had his hand in 45 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 36 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Siena has lost its last six road games, scoring 68.8 points, while allowing 77.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaspers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Saints. Manhattan has an assist on 44 of 71 field goals (62 percent) over its past three matchups while Siena has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 73.2 points per game.

