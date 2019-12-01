Forrester, who played 13 games as a freshman last season for Indiana, appeared in all three contests in the tournament.

Davidson (3-5) got 16 points from Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins had 12. Kellan Grady, who averaged 21.5 points in the Wildcats’ first two games of the tourney, was held to 11.

AD

Hyunjung Lee hit a 3 at the buzzer as Davidson took a 33-30 halftime lead.

Temple was beaten by No. 5 and tournament champion Maryland 76-69 before downing Texas A&M 65-42 in its first two invitational games.

Davidson lost 73-63 to runner-up Marquette and beat Fairfield 67-56.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD