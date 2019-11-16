David Beatty and Kenney had 13 points apiece for the Explorers (1-2). Saul Phiri had 11 points.
Temple matches up against USC on the road on Friday. La Salle matches up against Murray State next Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD