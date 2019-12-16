.NATE IS A FORCE: Pierre-Louis has connected on 13.6 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Hurricanes are 6-0 when holding opponents to 52.8 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Owls are 5-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Canes. Miami has 38 assists on 86 field goals (44.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Temple has assists on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Temple defense has held opponents to just 60.1 points per game, the 27th-lowest in Division I. Miami has given up an average of 72.2 points through nine games (ranked 203rd, nationally).

