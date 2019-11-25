JT Gibson scored seven points despite leading the Mavericks in scoring coming into the matchup with 17 points per game. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Lamarcus Lee had eight points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars (2-4). Darius Williams added 12 rebounds.

Damiree Burns, whose 12 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Jaguars, had only four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

