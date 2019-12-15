The 92 points were a season best for Omaha.
Texas Rio Grande Valley put up 49 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Lesley Varner II had 29 points for the Vaqueros (4-7) and Javon Levi scored a career-high 21 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds.
