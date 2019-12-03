Antoine Davis had 23 points and six assists for the Titans (1-6). Justin Miller added nine rebounds.
Kent State (7-1) will seek its sixth consecutive home win on Saturday when the team hosts Cleveland State. The Titans play Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.