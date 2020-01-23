VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. R. Jackson, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively scored 43 percent of NC A&T’s points this season and 45 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bethune-Cookman, .

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 87.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kameron Langley has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK SCORING: NC A&T has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T gets to the line more often than any other MEAC team. The Aggies have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season, including 31 per game against conference foes.

