OFFENSIVE THREAT: White has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Portland field goals over the last five games. White has accounted for 27 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 5-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Pilots scored 68.1 points per contest across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD