SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has accounted for 54 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 45 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Northern Colorado is 0-5 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 15-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

COLD SPELL: Portland State has lost its last four road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.7 percent, ranking the Vikings fifth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Northern Colorado stands at just 26.1 percent (ranked 256th).

