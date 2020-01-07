FABULOUS FRESHMEN: George Washington’s Potter, Jamison Battle and Jameer Nelson Jr. have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Potter has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last five games. Potter has accounted for 26 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: George Washington is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Billikens are 9-0 when they score at least 67 points and 3-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Colonials are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 1-8 whenever opponents exceed 65 points.

SECOND CHANCES: Saint Louis has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.9 percent this year. That figure is ranked 24th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for George Washington stands at just 25.4 percent (ranked 272nd).

