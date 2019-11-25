The Colonials took their biggest lead when Javier Langarica’s 3-pointer made it 51-37 with 9:53 left. Milwaukee scored the next six points and a layup by Josh Thomas’ layup made it a five-point game with 28 seconds to go but Potter hit 5-of-6 free throws from there to seal it.

Darius Roy had 14 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Thomas added 11 points and Amir Allen scored 10.

George Washington takes on South Carolina on the road next Sunday. Milwaukee plays Drake on the road next Tuesday.

