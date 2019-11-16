Mullins returned a punt 46 yards to open the scoring for the Panthers (5-5) with 11:36 left in the first quarter. The Tigers tied it at 7 later in the period on Maliek Stephens’ 1-yard TD run, but Prairie View A&M scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to pull away.
Roshard Branch passed for 116 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Edward Waters. Stephens ran 11 times for 44 yards.
___
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD