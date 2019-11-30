Andrus finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Prairie View (3-5), which is now 1-4 on the road. Williams came off the bench to add 15 points and Lenell Henry added 14 points and grabbed 10 boards.
Jackson was 5 of 15 from distance and finished with 30 points to lead UTSA (1-6). Keaton Wallace added 11 points and dished five assists and Byron Frohnen grabbed 11 rebounds.
